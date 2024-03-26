Two people trapped inside vehicles after M3 crash on hard shoulder
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters were called at 6.45am on Monday morning to a two-vehicle collision on the hard shoulder of the M3 northbound carriageway between junction 10 and 11. Crews from Winchester, Eastleigh, Redbridge and Basingstoke attended the incident which caused long delays for drivers.
A fire service spokesperson said: "The crews stabilised the vehicles and made the scene safe as they assisted two casualty who were trapped. Both casualties were passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics before firefighters left the scene following the stop message at 7.30am."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.