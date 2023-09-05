Uber Eats announce Natty's Jerk as finalist of Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year 2023
Natty’s Jerk Kitchen is up for the chance to win thousands of pounds after being named as a finalist in the Uber Eats awards 2023.
Uber Eats is offering £200,000 to be shared amongst the national finalists and the Portsmouth-based eatery is now in with the chance of being crowned this years ‘Restaurant of the Year’ and take home £100,000 to invest in their business.
Natty, owner of Natty’s Jerk Kitchen said: “I couldn’t be more delighted to be the South-East finalist at the Uber Eats Restaurant Awards again this year. Last year was an incredible experience, and the exposure it gave to my business was fantastic. I can’t wait to make my way to London and take part again this year. I’m already planning the menu I’m going to serve to the judging panel and I look forward to celebrating with the other amazing restaurateurs from around the UK.”
The street food venue offers a range of fresh food cooked to perfection and it is a popular eatery amongst locals.
Matthew Price, General Manager UK, Ireland and Northern Europe at Uber Eats said: “I’m so excited to announce that Natty’s Jerk Kitchen are our South-East finalist once again, and will be joining us in London in October for the Uber Eats Restaurant Awards. Natty and his team cooked up a storm in last year's competition, and I’m so looking forward to tasting what they make for the panel this year. No doubt they are going to blow us away, once again. Congratulations.”