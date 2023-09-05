Watch more videos on Shots!

Uber Eats is offering £200,000 to be shared amongst the national finalists and the Portsmouth-based eatery is now in with the chance of being crowned this years ‘Restaurant of the Year’ and take home £100,000 to invest in their business.

Natty, owner of Natty’s Jerk Kitchen said: “I couldn’t be more delighted to be the South-East finalist at the Uber Eats Restaurant Awards again this year. Last year was an incredible experience, and the exposure it gave to my business was fantastic. I can’t wait to make my way to London and take part again this year. I’m already planning the menu I’m going to serve to the judging panel and I look forward to celebrating with the other amazing restaurateurs from around the UK.”

Natty's Jerk in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Uber Eats Awards 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman