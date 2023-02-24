Piper found himself in a prickle after he managed to get lodged in a pipe and needed some assistance from the Hampshire Hedgehog Rescue Collective who were called out.

He was found in Whiteley at just 200g, and they found that he had lungworm, roundworm and coccidia. He was also treated for ringworm. An X-ray taken by the Alver Veterinary Group found that he has an underdeveloped front paw which will never grow paws.