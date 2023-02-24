He had a bike business near the border and he had told her of the chances of an invasion months before after reading up on the political angst between the countries.

She said: ‘I wasn't very confident in politics or political situations. I wasn't very interested in this unfortunately, but two or three months before the war started, I started to read some analytical articles about the situation with the Russian border, and my husband, who was my boyfriend at the time, was interested in all of this. He is very patriotic and he told me that Russia could attack us, so we were preparing as well as we could.’

Svitlana Kovda and Mykola Mogyrov

Svitlana’s partner, Mykola Mogyrov heard the first explosions as the Russian army crossed the border, and called her to tell her that the thing they feared the most was happening.

The 33-year-old said: ‘My husband was near the border, he had a little business there where he sold bicycles and 5 o’clock on February 24, he called me and said it’s the beginning.

‘He heard explosions and I opened updates and the news online and I read that it had happened and explosions were in every city and then I heard these explosions loud, so from this moment everything started.

Svitlana Kovda and Mykola Mogyrov.

‘At this moment, I already had a quick bag with my main things, documents and money and warm clothes in it. I just took it, called my sister, she lived in the house next to mine, and she has a little son, and I just called them and we took our main things in my car and we went to our parents’ house.’

By the end of March, she knew that it was the best decision to leave with her sister and nephew because Kyiv quickly became one of the most dangerous places to live.

She added: ‘It was the right decision because at the end of March, Russian troops were near our house, something like 2km from our houses.

Svitlana Kovda

‘We were in shock, I was so scared, and I couldn’t move my arms or legs and I couldn’t believe that it happened for real.’

As soon as the war started, Mykola decided to join the military and fight for his country and Svitlana had to decide whether to escape her home country or not.

As the war progressed, Russian troops had begun destroying bridges in and out of towns and cities, cutting off any exits for civilians.

She said: ‘Every day we had to decide whether we go or we stay, and everyday we had to make this decision.’

Along with her sister, Svitlana made the decision to go to western Ukraine, with Mykola driving them more than 20 hours to see them to safety.

En route to the west, they came across road blocks and witnessed some of the catastrophe that has taken place during the conflict.

She added: ‘I saw people with guns for the first time in my life, so we went to the west of Ukraine and for me it was a funny and romantic story. When we were on the way, my husband was driving 20 hours without a rest and we stopped just to have five minutes and it was night, and I just thought maybe we will never seen each other again, and I said to him ‘let's get married’, and he said ‘yes good idea, let's do it’.

‘We said goodbye to each other but he couldn’t return back to his military place because there was no transport so he bought a car in a little village in the west of Ukraine.’

They decided to apply for a host in the UK, and Svitlana travelled back into Ukraine to see her fiance.

She drove miles, into dangerous zones, to get to him before she had to move away as it could have been the last time she saw her partner.

Whilst she was with her love, they got married and she said that everything felt peaceful in that moment.

A house on Hayling Island has been their new home for over eight months, and they are now looking to find a place that they can start renting.

Hayling Helps Ukraine has been convoying supplies over the border and Svitlana has helped donations get to her husband and the troops.

Her sister is hoping to stay in Hampshire but Svitlana is still living her life day by day and she is constantly hoping that she will be reunited with her husband permanently.