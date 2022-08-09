The opening of the £57m building has been delayed since last December, with a number of reasons given for the setback including extra work needing to be done and the completion of documents, but the centre is due to be open in time for the new academic year.

The indoor sports facilities of the new centre will be open for students and existing members on September 3, and as of October 1, it will be open for all of the public to use.

The building, which is one of the UK’s most sustainable sports centres, is set to feature high quality facilities including an eight lane 25m swimming pool and a climbing wall.

Construction of The Ravelin Sports Centre being built at Ravelin Park, Portsmouth. Picture credit: FaulknerBrowns

Professor Graham Galbraith CBE, vice chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘Ravelin Park is a truly exceptional sports centre with first-class high quality facilities, designed and constructed to the highest specifications of sustainability.

‘It’s tremendously exciting that we can now look forward to our students and community enjoying one of the best sports facilities in the UK.’

The prices for membership start at £15 per month for students which entitles them to the core package, and the price increases with the inclusion of additional facilities.

Packages on offer to the public will start at £35 and will increase up to £42.50 based on the facilities used.

The centre will also be equipped with a 175-station gym, a ski simulator, squash courts, sports hall and a cafe.

The design has received an ‘outstanding’ BREEAM rating due to the high level of sustainability and energy efficient ideas that has also led to the project winning Public Sector Project: Design Stage Award at the BREEAM Awards 2020.

The building is going to use solar panels on the roof to create energy, it will use the pool water for toilet flushing and the roof will also be biodiverse to attract bees.

Improvements to the park have already been made including new pedestrian routes, a wild flower meadow and an urban orchard.