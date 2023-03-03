Bournemouth Upside Down House has been refused a two year extension by BCP Council

The BCP Council refused the application to keep the house there for an additional 24 months just before the Portsmouth Upside Down House opens. The decision notice report was published in January. Southsea’s Upside-Down House opens on March 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bournemouth has hosted two upside down houses, the first one being in 2018, but planning officer Steve Davies came to the conclusion that an extension would be ‘unreasonable’ as it would affect the character of the area.

In the report Mr Davies said: ‘The continued siting of the upside-down house and associated equipment, by reason of its size, bulk, design, height and prominent position, would form an overly intrusive and visually dominant installation that would be harmful to the setting, character and appearance of the area and in particular the Pavilion Listed Building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The council accepted a limited period with the previous consent but consider that a further 24 months would be unreasonable for what was intended to be a temporary feature.’

The house was originally due to be removed this winter, but due to the ‘success’ and ‘support’, the council decided to be more flexible and extend this period until the summer.

Bournemouth Upside Down House has been refused a two year extension by BCP Council