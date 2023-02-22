News you can trust since 1877
Upside down houses in Portsmouth, Brighton and Bournemouth.

Upside Down House Portsmouth: Look at Brighton and Bournemouth attractions as city opening day nears

Here are at some of the other upside down houses in the surrounding areas

By Sophie Lewis
1 hour ago

As the official opening for the brand new upside down house on Clarence Pier is fast approaching, take a look inside the Bournemouth and Brighton upside down houses, which are perfect attractions for a family day out this summer.

SEE ALSO: Upside-down house Southsea: Clarence Pier is opening a new attraction ready for this summer

Both the Brighton and Bournemouth upside down houses cost £5.95 to enter and they are a brilliant photo opportunity.

1. Bournemouth

Photo: Upside Down House

2. Bournemouth

Photo: Bournemouth Upside Down House

3. Bournemouth

Photo: Upside Down House

4. UPSIDEDOWNHOUSE32.BRIGHTON PICTURES.jpg

Photo: Upside Down House

