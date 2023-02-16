The popular seaside destination has confirmed that a new attraction will be opening its upside-down doors on March 4, just in time for the beginning of the season.

The upside-down house is going to be the latest ‘must-see’ at Clarence Pier, and it is set to be a photo opportunity for all of the family looking for something different to do.

Jill Norman, who runs Clarence Pier, said: ‘In addition to the upside-down house we also have four new rides this year, two new thrill rides Bounce and Tornado, together with two new children’s rides Tea Party and Jumping Buggs and the PUTT HUTT indoor Golf is due to open in July.

‘We are very excited about the opening of the upside-down house which is due to open on March 4 together with the fun fair.’

Not only is the pier adding the house to their list of attractions, but they are also going to be adding to their pre-existing rides and the will be introducing two new adrenaline rides for everyone to give a go.

The upside-down house will take you on a tour full of optical illusions and designers have kept to a traditional colour scheme that compliments the city landscape, and they have constructed it to provide more space for people to move around.