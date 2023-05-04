Urgent appeal launched to find missing Hayling Island woman Emma Mist
Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a woman who has gone missing.
Emma Mist, 54, from Hayling Island was last seen this morning at The Devil's Punch Bowl near Hindhead, Surrey at about 11am.
A police spokesman said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and we are asking you for assistance this evening while we continue our search.’
Emma is white, about 5ft 4in, of medium build and has dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, and a green Barbour jacket.
‘While Emma may still be in the Hindhead area, she may have returned to Hampshire since she was last seen,’ the spokesman added
Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is has been asked to call 999, quoting the reference 44230173792.