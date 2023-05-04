News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
2 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
2 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
5 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
7 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
10 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Urgent appeal launched to find missing Hayling Island woman Emma Mist

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a woman who has gone missing.

By Tom Morton
Published 4th May 2023, 21:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 21:52 BST

Emma Mist, 54, from Hayling Island was last seen this morning at The Devil's Punch Bowl near Hindhead, Surrey at about 11am.

SEE ALSO: Appeal launched to find missing Fareham teenager

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and we are asking you for assistance this evening while we continue our search.’

Emma Mist, 54, has gone missing from Hayling Island and police are asking for help to find herEmma Mist, 54, has gone missing from Hayling Island and police are asking for help to find her
Emma Mist, 54, has gone missing from Hayling Island and police are asking for help to find her
Most Popular

NOW READ: Planning application for Debenhams is withdrawn

Emma is white, about 5ft 4in, of medium build and has dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, and a green Barbour jacket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘While Emma may still be in the Hindhead area, she may have returned to Hampshire since she was last seen,’ the spokesman added

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she is has been asked to call 999, quoting the reference 44230173792.