Emma Mist, 54, from Hayling Island was last seen this morning at The Devil's Punch Bowl near Hindhead, Surrey at about 11am.

SEE ALSO: Appeal launched to find missing Fareham teenager

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and we are asking you for assistance this evening while we continue our search.’

Emma Mist, 54, has gone missing from Hayling Island and police are asking for help to find her

NOW READ: Planning application for Debenhams is withdrawn

Emma is white, about 5ft 4in, of medium build and has dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue dress, and a green Barbour jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘While Emma may still be in the Hindhead area, she may have returned to Hampshire since she was last seen,’ the spokesman added