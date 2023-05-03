The planning application seeking prior approval for the clearance of the Debenhams land in Commercial Road was submitted two years ago but with no decision yet having been made by the city council, it was withdrawn last week.

Isle of Wight-based developer Phil Salmon Ltd gave no explanation for the decision while senior councillors say they’ve not had contact for several months.

A CGI image of a 38-storey tower planned for the former Debenhams in Portsmouth city centre Picture: Phil Salmon, Consultant Town Planner

A statement submitted with its application said demolishing the building would provide a ‘key opportunity’ for the redevelopment of the site.

‘Discussions between the site owners, their development team, and planning officers are taking place regarding the redevelopment of the site for a major city centre regeneration project,’ it said. ‘The site will remain a key opportunity for the regeneration of the city centre.

‘It is anticipated that draft proposals for the redevelopment of the site will be the subject of forthcoming consultation with the public before being formally submitted as a planning application.’

In December, the company revealed its plans, holding a public consultation on a scheme for a 38-storey building that would provide more than 400 homes. The building would be the tallest in the city.

A spokesman for the company at the time said they were hoping to submit a planning application this spring and that the development would be named Jubilee Place in recognition of the platinum jubilee and the Queen Elizabeth II fountain.

‘The site, including the car park, has remained vacant since [March 2020],’ it said in a statement. ‘It now represents a significant opportunity to kick-start the regeneration of the city centre: to encourage new investment and to promote a mixed-use scheme that includes new retail space, commercial space, homes and amenity areas.’

No planning application has yet been submitted.

Councillor Steve Pitt, member for economic development, said he was unaware of any progress.

‘It’s been a busy month or so due to the election but I’m unaware of any update,’ he said. ‘Obviously it’s a big scheme and everything takes time. I hope they’re taking into account what they heard at the consultation to come up with a suitable development.’