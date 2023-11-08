Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Gosport first reported sightings of the stricken canid two weeks ago in Weevil Lane. Steve Mason, from Second Chance Fox Rescue and Rehabilitation in North Baddesley, said the animal’s condition could deteriorate if it’s not caught.

He told The News: It’s not life-threatening but it will become so. That tubing is rubbing into its neck, which can cause a lot of damage and potential infection. That is why we need to trap it as soon as possible.

This "elusive" fox has been seen with plastic tubing stuck round its neck. Picture: Debra Jessie

“It’s eating and drinking, but the problem is now that so many people are aware of it, they’re feeding it and it's reluctant to go into our humane traps to catch it. It could have injuries to its neck, and this pipe is a bit rough. We haven’t gotten that close to it to see what it is.”

Volunteers have been trying to catch the fox by luring it towards humane traps containing chicken and sausages. Mr Mason, 65 – who has been running the organisation for eight years – told the BBC that he had received roughly 10 concerned messages a day about the creature.

He believes the animal became trapped while looking for food, and it has become quite hard to capture.

“We’re trying to get a sighting of it where we can usher it into an area where we have got a chance of catching it, with a dog catch pool or by handling it,” he said. “It’s proving very elusive at the moment.

Second Chance Fox Rescue and Rehabilitation advise people not to go near the fox but to contact them first so it can be saved. Picture: Debra Jessie.

The volunteers at the rescue centre are urging people not to go near the creature if they spot it. “It’ll feel threatened”, Mr Mason added, “people should contact us. We’ve got people close by who can go out straight away.

“I’m ready to take the tubing off it, we just need to trap it so I can do that. Let us straight away if you see it.”