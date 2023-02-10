Vegan Festival returns to Mountbatten Centre in Portsmouth this year
EIGHTY stalls will be showcasing products at the Vegan Festival.
Portsmouth and Hampshire businesses will head to the Mountbatten Centre on April 23 to get a taste of the action.
This extravaganza will provide the ultimate inspiration for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, those thinking about going vegan or wanting to include more vegan products in their diet, and everyone is welcome.
There will be a wide range of caterers, food and drink stalls, skincare, homewares, crafts, clothing stalls, healthy lifestyle, charities and not-for-profit organisations.
There will be a stall selling Bo’s Book, a new cook book that features simple, easy-to-follow recipes together with beautiful illustrations of dogs from animal welfare charity, Miracle’s Mission, which will receive all of the profits from sales.
Other stalls will include Vdogs, who will be selling their vegan hot dogs and Vegan Slogans, who will be selling their range of vegan T-shirts.
Miracle’s Mission will also be featuring at the event and they are a non-profit animal welfare organisation that works with sick, injured and difficult animals.
The mission is to provide a place of safety for animals in danger, to educate on the need for neutering both pets and strays and to neuter stray dogs and cats to prevent the birth of more dogs and cats onto the streets.
All the profits from the event will go directly to the charity. The event starts at 10.30am and finishes at 4pm.
Throughout the day, there will be a range of free samples that will be on offer for people to try out and under 16’s will be able to gain entrance for free.
Entrance fees for anyone that is over the age of 16, will be £4 and it can be paid at the door. For those that want a special experience, there are VIP tickets available, which will cost £15 and need to be paid in advance. The VIP experience will allow the ticket holders to get a fast track entrance, skipping the line, as well as a bag full of vegan treats and samples, products and discounts.