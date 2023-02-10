Portsmouth and Hampshire businesses will head to the Mountbatten Centre on April 23 to get a taste of the action.

This extravaganza will provide the ultimate inspiration for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians, those thinking about going vegan or wanting to include more vegan products in their diet, and everyone is welcome.

There will be a wide range of caterers, food and drink stalls, skincare, homewares, crafts, clothing stalls, healthy lifestyle, charities and not-for-profit organisations.

The cake stall. Portsmouth Vegan Festival, Mountbatten Centre on a previous year. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (011120-23)

There will be a stall selling Bo’s Book, a new cook book that features simple, easy-to-follow recipes together with beautiful illustrations of dogs from animal welfare charity, Miracle’s Mission, which will receive all of the profits from sales.

Other stalls will include Vdogs, who will be selling their vegan hot dogs and Vegan Slogans, who will be selling their range of vegan T-shirts.

Miracle’s Mission will also be featuring at the event and they are a non-profit animal welfare organisation that works with sick, injured and difficult animals.

All the profits from the event will go directly to the charity. The event starts at 10.30am and finishes at 4pm.

Throughout the day, there will be a range of free samples that will be on offer for people to try out and under 16’s will be able to gain entrance for free.