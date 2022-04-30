People gather to watch a conjunction. Picture: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

If you look up to the heavens in the early hours of tomorrow you might be forgiven for thinking that Venus and Jupiter look like they are about to touch.

But worry not, it is simply the view from Earth – the plants remain millions of miles away.

This event is known as a planetary conjunction.

It happens annually, but Venus and Jupiter will appear much closer than usual this year and you should be able to see the spectacle with just your naked eyes.

The planets will not appear as close together again until 2039.

Here’s all you need to know:

When is the conjunction?

The conjunction was actually most visible in the early hours of today, but it will still be visible in the early hours of Sunday.

After that the planets will start to drift away from each other again.

What is a conjunction?

According to Royal Museums Greenwich, a conjunction occurs when any two astronomical objects (such as asteroids, moons, planets, and stars) appear to be close together in the sky, as observed from Earth.

So in this case, when two planets appear to be close or even occupying the same space when observed from our point of view.

How can I see the conjunction and what is the best time?

Your best chance of seeing the Venus and Jupiter conjunction is just before sunrise tomorrow morning.

It will be visible with the naked eye and you are advised to look east.

However the planets will be low and close to the horizon, so you should try to find a high spot, to avoid your view being blocked by buildings.

