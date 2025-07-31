Vet feels like he's 'truly made a difference' after giving crow second chance at life by fixing broken wing
A member of the public took the bird into Portsmouth Vets for Pets after the bird was found injured and unable to fly.
Following an x-ray, practice owner, Dr. Justyn Loveridge, quickly realised the poor crow had fractured a bone in his wing.
Justyn quickly lept into action and called his fiancee, Sally, to ask he could bring the crow home.
He said: “I already knew she’d say yes - we both love animals.
The couple named their new found friend, Morrigan, after the Goddess of War, who is known for her strong character and presence and is often depicted as a crow.
“Crows are omnivores, so I bought a mix of everything: insect mix, peanuts, chopped tomatoes, and even blueberries, which were a firm favourite with Morrigan.
“Obviously, with the lack of exercise, I was concerned about potential weight issues, so we kept portion sizes minimal to avoid overfeeding.”
Two weeks after taking Morrigan home, the pair decided it was time to release her - but they were pleasantly surprised when she continued visiting them.
Justyn added: “There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that crows are just as clever as primates.
“Knowing that an intelligent animal keeps coming back to visit makes me feel like I’ve truly made a difference.”
Dr Loveridge said he was inspired to become a vet by a grandmother who was also an animal lover and rehomed stray cats, and he went on to open his Vets for Pets practice in 2012.
