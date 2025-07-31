A vet who helped a crow fly again after it fractured its wing said he feels like he has ‘truly made a difference’ as it keeps returning to visit him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the public took the bird into Portsmouth Vets for Pets after the bird was found injured and unable to fly.

Following an x-ray, practice owner, Dr. Justyn Loveridge, quickly realised the poor crow had fractured a bone in his wing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crow has been given a second chance at life after a Portsmouth vet and his fiancee helped nurse it back to health - and now it visits him. | Contrib

Justyn quickly lept into action and called his fiancee, Sally, to ask he could bring the crow home.

He said: “I already knew she’d say yes - we both love animals.

The couple named their new found friend, Morrigan, after the Goddess of War, who is known for her strong character and presence and is often depicted as a crow.

“Crows are omnivores, so I bought a mix of everything: insect mix, peanuts, chopped tomatoes, and even blueberries, which were a firm favourite with Morrigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vets for Pets Portsmouth Practice Owner, Dr. Justyn Loveridge and his team. | V4P

Two weeks after taking Morrigan home, the pair decided it was time to release her - but they were pleasantly surprised when she continued visiting them.

Justyn added: “There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that crows are just as clever as primates.

“Knowing that an intelligent animal keeps coming back to visit makes me feel like I’ve truly made a difference.”

Dr Loveridge said he was inspired to become a vet by a grandmother who was also an animal lover and rehomed stray cats, and he went on to open his Vets for Pets practice in 2012.