Music-lovers packed every area of the festival and were in full voice when their favourite performers were on stage.

For many, it was their first festival, where they made memories they would cherish forever.

But even for the experienced festival-goer, Saturday proved to be a day to remember.

Paulo Nutini and Bastille headlined, with other artists such as Declan McKenna and The Wombats getting rousing receptions.

Here are the 23 best crowd pictures at Victorious festival day 2.

Be sure to click through all the pages, to see if you can spot yourself.

1. Fans enjoying Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute

2. Bella Falinski, 11, Abby Bowley and Molly Mo Bowley, 11. Photos by Alex Shute

3. Fans enjoying Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.

4. Hugo, 4, Hatty, 6 and Laura Brown. Photos by Alex Shute