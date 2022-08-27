News you can trust since 1877
Pictured - Young festival fan Henry Baron and his Dad enjoying Inhaler. Photos by Alex Shute.

Victorious Festival 2022: 23 best crowd, group and family pictures at day 2 of Portsmouth festival

VICTORIOUS is in full swing and crowds flocked to Southsea Common on day two.

By Freddie Webb
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:37 pm
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:48 pm

Music-lovers packed every area of the festival and were in full voice when their favourite performers were on stage.

For many, it was their first festival, where they made memories they would cherish forever.

But even for the experienced festival-goer, Saturday proved to be a day to remember.

Paulo Nutini and Bastille headlined, with other artists such as Declan McKenna and The Wombats getting rousing receptions.

Here are the 23 best crowd pictures at Victorious festival day 2.

Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - Fans enjoying Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute

Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - Fans enjoying Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

Bella Falinski, 11, Abby Bowley and Molly Mo Bowley, 11. Photos by Alex Shute

Bella Falinski, 11, Abby Bowley and Molly Mo Bowley, 11. Photos by Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - Fans enjoying Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute

Victorious Festival continued on Saturday afternoon with some huge bands performing on the Common Stage. Pictured - Fans enjoying Declan McKenna. Photos by Alex Shute.

Photo: Alex Shute

Hugo, 4, Hatty, 6 and Laura Brown. Photos by Alex Shute

Pictured - Hugo, 4, Hatty, 6 and Laura Brown. Photos by Alex Shute

Photo: Alex Shute

