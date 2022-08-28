Victorious Festival 2022: Security captured taking people out of Portsmouth festival yesterday
SECURITY were pictured taking people out of Victorious festival yesterday.
Photographs show a group of authorised personnel frogmarching a man in shorts from the area.
They also had a strong grip on another man in a black hoodie, who was being removed.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Victorious Festival 2022: Security captured taking people out of Portsmouth festival yesterday
-
2
Watch: The moment Royal Navy carrier HMS Prince of Wales passes Southsea Common during the Sugababes set at Victorious festival 2022 in Portsmouth
-
3
Victorious Festival 2022: 23 best crowd, group and family pictures at day 2 of Portsmouth festival
-
4
Car slams into 'beautiful' The Admiral Drake pub in Portsmouth causing 'severe' structure damage, temporary closure and injuries to pedestrian
-
5
Portsmouth Traffic: Police close lane near Admiral Drake Pub after pedestrian hit by car causing potential delays into city plus latest travel updates on M27, A27, A3(M), M275, M3 and more
Security have several powers to remove visitors from the festival should they choose to.
Before the start of the festival, Hampshire Constabulary said they would be running patrols inside and outside the Southsea Common site across the weekend.
As previously reported in The News, a spokesman said: ‘There will be patrols throughout the weekend, both with officers at the Festival and in and around the surrounding area. As we do each year, we have worked closely with the event organisers to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend.
‘In terms of reporting any incidents or concerns, people can approach security onsite, or report this by calling 101, or 999 in the event of an emergency.’