Photographs show a group of authorised personnel frogmarching a man in shorts from the area.

They also had a strong grip on another man in a black hoodie, who was being removed.

Security taking a man in shorts out of Victorious festival yesterday afternoon.

Security have several powers to remove visitors from the festival should they choose to.

Before the start of the festival, Hampshire Constabulary said they would be running patrols inside and outside the Southsea Common site across the weekend.

As previously reported in The News, a spokesman said: ‘There will be patrols throughout the weekend, both with officers at the Festival and in and around the surrounding area. As we do each year, we have worked closely with the event organisers to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend.

‘In terms of reporting any incidents or concerns, people can approach security onsite, or report this by calling 101, or 999 in the event of an emergency.’

