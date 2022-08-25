Victorious Festival: City council 'absolutely delighted' to see the festival return with a plea to use public transport and walk where possible
POLICE and Portsmouth City Council say they are ready to welcome thousands of people to the city for Victorious Festival, with pleas for special consideration over road use and rubbish disposal.
The event – which saw 73,220 attendees last year – marks its second festival after its hiatus in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The three-day cultural-extravaganza starts on Friday, with a large number of the city’s roads to be closed – including Clarence Esplanade, Avenue De Caen, Serpentine Way and The Dell – to accommodate the huge number of visitors.
City councillors have called on residents and festival-goers to ease congestion by walking and taking public transport where possible during the busy period.
Councillor Steve Pitt, cabinet member for culture, leisure and economic development, said: ‘Wherever possible people should use public transport or bike as their is secure bike parking onsite.
He added: ‘And wherever possible if you have things that can be recycled, take them home with you.
‘In particular when you’re leaving the site, we’d encourage people not to drop litter.’
Read More
The councillor said the local authority was ‘absolutely delighted’ to see the return of the festival, which £15.5 million for the city last year.
Cllr Pitt said: ‘Victorious has a good track record of supporting all sorts of business, charities, and local bands.
‘It’s very much a festival focused around the local community, not least evidenced by its contribution to charitable causes in the city.
‘I’m absolutely delighted it’s been able to get going again over the last two years after the Covid gap.
‘It’s Portsmouth’s festival.’
Police have said they will be running patrol inside and around the the festival site on Southsea Common from tomorrow and across the weekend.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘There will be patrols throughout the weekend, both with officers at the Festival and in and around the surrounding area. As we do each year, we have worked closely with the event organisers to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend.
‘In terms of reporting any incidents or concerns, people can approach security onsite, or report this by calling 101, or 999 in the event of an emergency.’
The News will have a coverage throughout the festival.