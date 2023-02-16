Just one act remains to be announced for this year’s Victorious Festival.

The slate for the popular Southsea music weekend is almost complete, after a huge number of headline acts were announced earlier this week.

Kasabian, Anne-Marie, Pete Tong and more have already been announced ahead of the summer extravaganza at Southsea Common on August bank holiday weekend.

Now, rumours are beginning to circulate about who could be the final headline act for Sunday – the only vacancy remaining on the line-up.

Liam Gallagher – formerly of Oasis fame – has already thrown his hat into the ring on Twitter, after a fan suggested he could fill the void.

Readers of The News have suggested some artists they would like to see perform, and we have thrown a few of our own ideas in for good measure.

1 . Foo Fighters Despite the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters are determined to keep on performing in his memory. Photo: Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales

2 . Muse Muse are performing a world tour for their new album Will of the People - could this include a visit to Southsea? Photo: PR contributed Photo Sales

3 . Muse 'The sound of angry Devon' would be a welcome addition to the Victorious line-up. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4 . Beta Band Many readers suggested Beta Band could be the Sunday headliner Photo: John Maclean Photo Sales