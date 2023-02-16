News you can trust since 1877
Having already cited his interest, Liam Gallagher would be a sure-fire hit for the Sunday show.

Victorious Festival 2023: 13 artists who could headline on Sunday as one vacancy remains in festival line-up

Just one act remains to be announced for this year’s Victorious Festival.

By David George
2 hours ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 1:02pm

The slate for the popular Southsea music weekend is almost complete, after a huge number of headline acts were announced earlier this week.

Kasabian, Anne-Marie, Pete Tong and more have already been announced ahead of the summer extravaganza at Southsea Common on August bank holiday weekend.

Now, rumours are beginning to circulate about who could be the final headline act for Sunday – the only vacancy remaining on the line-up.

Liam Gallagher – formerly of Oasis fame – has already thrown his hat into the ring on Twitter, after a fan suggested he could fill the void.

Readers of The News have suggested some artists they would like to see perform, and we have thrown a few of our own ideas in for good measure.

1. Foo Fighters

Despite the tragic death of Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters are determined to keep on performing in his memory.

Photo: Lisa Ferguson

2. Muse

Muse are performing a world tour for their new album Will of the People - could this include a visit to Southsea?

Photo: PR contributed

4. Beta Band

Many readers suggested Beta Band could be the Sunday headliner

Photo: John Maclean

