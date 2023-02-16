Victorious Festival 2023: 13 artists who could headline on Sunday as one vacancy remains in festival line-up
Just one act remains to be announced for this year’s Victorious Festival.
The slate for the popular Southsea music weekend is almost complete, after a huge number of headline acts were announced earlier this week.
Kasabian, Anne-Marie, Pete Tong and more have already been announced ahead of the summer extravaganza at Southsea Common on August bank holiday weekend.
Now, rumours are beginning to circulate about who could be the final headline act for Sunday – the only vacancy remaining on the line-up.
Liam Gallagher – formerly of Oasis fame – has already thrown his hat into the ring on Twitter, after a fan suggested he could fill the void.
Readers of The News have suggested some artists they would like to see perform, and we have thrown a few of our own ideas in for good measure.