News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Jamiroquai Victorious Festival 2023: Setlist, times and can you still get tickets?

Victorious Festival is around the corner and Jamiroquai will be headlining the Portsmouth event on Friday night

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 19:23 BST- 1 min read

Victorious Festival will return to Portsmouth soon, bringing a huge weekend of music to the English coastline. The popular music event will take place between August 25 and 29.

In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the Common Stage on Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford and Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Castle Stage headliners include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Alt-J and Johnny Marr.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But when will Jamiroquai headline the Common Stage and what songs could they play? Here’s everything you need to know.

Jamiroquai Victorious Festival set time

Most Popular
    Jamiroquai will headline Victorious Festival on Friday nightJamiroquai will headline Victorious Festival on Friday night
    Jamiroquai will headline Victorious Festival on Friday night

    Jamiroquai will headline the Victorious Festival’s Common Stage on Friday night (August 25). The band are scheduled to start their set at 9.20pm.

    Jamiroquai Victorious Festival setlist

    Jamiroquai’s setlist for Victorious is being kept under wraps. However, this is a general setlist forJamiroquai, according to setlist.fm:

    • Main Vein
    • Little L
    • Space Cowboy
    • Alright
    • When You Gonna Learn
    • Time Won’t Wait
    • Rock Dust Light Star
    • Runaway
    • Travelling Without Moving
    • Emergency on Planet Earth
    • Cosmic Girl
    • Canned Heat
    • Love Foolosophy
    • Virtual Insanity

    Can you get last minute tickets to see Jamiroquai at Victorious Festival?

    There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets. However, tickets for the campervan zone at Farlington Fields are now sold out.

    To purchase last minute tickets for Victorious Festival 2023, visit the event’s website. For more information about this year’s festival, download the Victorious app.

    Related topics:TicketsHeadlinersPortsmouthVictorious Festival 2023