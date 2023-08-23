Victorious Festival will return to Portsmouth soon, bringing a huge weekend of music to the English coastline. The popular music event will take place between August 25 and 29.

In December 2022, it was announced that Jamiroquai will headline the Common Stage on Friday night and it was later revealed that Kasabian and Mumford and Sons would headline on Saturday and Sunday respectively. Castle Stage headliners include DJ Pete Tong delivering Ibiza Classics with the Essential Orchestra, Alt-J and Johnny Marr.

But when will Jamiroquai headline the Common Stage and what songs could they play? Here’s everything you need to know.

Jamiroquai Victorious Festival set time

Jamiroquai will headline the Victorious Festival’s Common Stage on Friday night (August 25). The band are scheduled to start their set at 9.20pm.

Jamiroquai Victorious Festival setlist

Jamiroquai’s setlist for Victorious is being kept under wraps. However, this is a general setlist forJamiroquai, according to setlist.fm:

Main Vein

Little L

Space Cowboy

Alright

When You Gonna Learn

Time Won’t Wait

Rock Dust Light Star

Runaway

Travelling Without Moving

Emergency on Planet Earth

Cosmic Girl

Canned Heat

Love Foolosophy

Virtual Insanity

Can you get last minute tickets to see Jamiroquai at Victorious Festival?

There are a number of standard tickets still available for this year’s Victorious Festival. The tickets include weekend without camping, weekend with camping and day tickets. However, tickets for the campervan zone at Farlington Fields are now sold out.