Victorious Festival 2023: Organisers drop McFly hint ahead of special guest slot tomorrow
The hint has appeared on the event’s app earlier this evening, sending it with the message ‘Obviously, this year It’s All About You, so head to the Castle Stage at 13.05 for a surprise set’. The clue ties in with speculation that this year’s surprise guest will be McFly, with their song ‘All About You’ being a fan favourite.
The band performed at CarFest 2023 near Basingstoke today, prompting may fans to tie the two Hampshire events together.
The surprise special guest, whoever it may be, will be performing on the Castle Stage at 1.05pm until 1.35pm on Saturday, August 26.
For the latest information from the event download the Victorious app and see Saturday’s running order and Sunday’s running order.