News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Victorious Festival 2023: Organisers drop McFly hint ahead of special guest slot tomorrow

Victorious has dropped a huge hint about who tomorrow’s surprise guests will be tomorrow – telling festival-goers ‘It’s All About You’.
By Kelly Brown
Published 25th Aug 2023, 19:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 19:21 BST

The hint has appeared on the event’s app earlier this evening, sending it with the message ‘Obviously, this year It’s All About You, so head to the Castle Stage at 13.05 for a surprise set’. The clue ties in with speculation that this year’s surprise guest will be McFly, with their song ‘All About You’ being a fan favourite.

The band performed at CarFest 2023 near Basingstoke today, prompting may fans to tie the two Hampshire events together.

The surprise special guest, whoever it may be, will be performing on the Castle Stage at 1.05pm until 1.35pm on Saturday, August 26.

For the latest information from the event download the Victorious app and see Saturday’s running order and Sunday’s running order.

Related topics:OrganisersMcFlyHampshire