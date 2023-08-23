News you can trust since 1877
Victorious Festival 2023: Line up, set times and finish times for Sunday August 27

Victorious Festival 2023 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.
By Kelly Brown
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:07 BST

To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Sunday, August 27 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.

How to get tickets

Southsea site is taking shape

Ellie Goulding is among those performing on SundayEllie Goulding is among those performing on Sunday
    Common Stage

    • Courting – 12.15pm to 12.45pm
    • Hard-Fi - 1.15pm to 4pm
    • The GO! Team – 2.30pm to 3pm
    • Dylan – 3.30pm to 4.15pm
    • Sea Girls – 4.45pm to 5.30pm
    • Sigrid – 6.15pm to 7pm
    • Ellie Goulding – 7.45pm to 8.35pm
    • Mumford & Sons – 9.20pm to 10.50pm

    Castle Stage

    • modernlove. – 12.05pm to 12.35pm
    • Annie Mac – 12.55pm to 1.40pm
    • The Blinders – 2.05-2.35pm
    • Crawlers – 3.05pm to 3.35pm
    • Heather Small – 4.05pm to 4.35pm
    • The Enemy – 5.05pm to 5.50pm
    • Ben Howard – 6.35pm to 7.35pm
    • The Vaccines – 8.05pm to 9.10pm
    • Johnny Marr – 9.55pm to 10.55pm

    Big Top Comedy & Cabaret – highlights include:

    • Dara O’Briain – 5.10pm to 5.55pm
    • You Guys – 9.30pm to 10.30pm
