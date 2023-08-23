Victorious Festival 2023: Line up, set times and finish times for Sunday August 27
Victorious Festival 2023 is here – and there are so many fantastic acts to see over the three-day event on Southsea Common.
To make sure you do not miss a thing, here are the line-ups and timings for the larger stages for Sunday, August 27 – with details for all stages available on the Victorious app.
Common Stage
- Courting – 12.15pm to 12.45pm
- Hard-Fi - 1.15pm to 4pm
- The GO! Team – 2.30pm to 3pm
- Dylan – 3.30pm to 4.15pm
- Sea Girls – 4.45pm to 5.30pm
- Sigrid – 6.15pm to 7pm
- Ellie Goulding – 7.45pm to 8.35pm
- Mumford & Sons – 9.20pm to 10.50pm
Castle Stage
- modernlove. – 12.05pm to 12.35pm
- Annie Mac – 12.55pm to 1.40pm
- The Blinders – 2.05-2.35pm
- Crawlers – 3.05pm to 3.35pm
- Heather Small – 4.05pm to 4.35pm
- The Enemy – 5.05pm to 5.50pm
- Ben Howard – 6.35pm to 7.35pm
- The Vaccines – 8.05pm to 9.10pm
- Johnny Marr – 9.55pm to 10.55pm
Big Top Comedy & Cabaret – highlights include:
- Dara O’Briain – 5.10pm to 5.55pm
- You Guys – 9.30pm to 10.30pm