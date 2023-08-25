The huge three-day event at Southsea Common will see around 170,000 people enjoy a host of musical tastes.

To ensure people’s safety, police have been working closely with Victorious organisers.

Drone photo of Victorious Festival crowds on Day 2 Picture: Shaun Roster

In a statement the force said: “We want to reassure those attending this year's festival that we will be working closely with the organisers to make it a safe event for everyone.

“There are two welfare tents on site, along with roaming welfare intervention teams should any festivalgoers need urgent assistance or a safe space if they are in distress. Staff at the welfare tents and many of the frontline staff have had specific training and will also be able to signpost to any relevant support services dependent on your needs, and contact police or the event liaison team if required. PARCS (Portsmouth Abuse Rape and Counselling Service) will also be on site.”

Police are urging anyone who experiences any problems, or witnesses any crimes, to immediately report it to festival staff, security or patrolling officers. The statement continued: “Police take reports of these types of offences incredibly seriously and will follow up all available lines of enquiry to target perpetrators and safeguard victims. If you’ve been a victim of crime we encourage you to report this to police immediately and seek urgent support from a member of festival security staff or the welfare tent.”

To report a crime, police said: “Dial 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in progress. For non-emergencies, you can report a crime to police by calling 101 or making a report via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website at www.hampshire.police.uk

“Even if you’re not 100 per cent sure, we’d sooner hear from you so that we can make sure you’re safe. If you’re not ready to talk to the police just yet, that’s ok, there are independent services on site to provide you with the support you need.”