Victorious Festival 2024: 7 hotels with availability including Premier Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Village Hotel

By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jul 2024, 15:47 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 15:52 BST
Victorious Festival is quickly coming up with four weeks to go until the three day weekend starts.

Victorious will take place on August 23, 24 and 25 on Southsea Common - and thousands of people are getting ready to head to the city.

Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea next month - and people cannot wait. The lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.

If you have got tickets but haven’t secured your hotel yet, you’ll probably be worrying about availability because rooms get booked very quickly.

Here are 7 hotels in the city with availability over the Victorious Festival weekend:

Located in Queen's Street, Old Portsmouth, this Premier Inn has availability over the Victorious Festival weekend and for three nights at the hotel it will cost £715 for a Premier plus standard room for two people.

Located in Compass Road, Cosham, this Premier Inn has availability over the Victorious Festival weekend and for three nights at the hotel it will cost £474 for a Premier plus standard room for two people.

Located in Gunwharf Quays, this Holiday Inn Express has availability over the Victorious Festival weekend and for three nights at the hotel and the price starts at £249.

