Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, Jamie T and Biffy Clyro are among the star-studded bill set to rock Southsea next month - and people cannot wait. The lineup will also welcome the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Jess Glyne and Becky Hill as well as Frankie Boyle and Russell Howard who will be taking over the comedy tent.
If you have got tickets but haven’t secured your hotel yet, you’ll probably be worrying about availability because rooms get booked very quickly.
Here are 7 hotels in the city with availability over the Victorious Festival weekend:
2. Premier Inn Portsmouth Dockyard Hotel, Old Portsmouth
Located in Queen's Street, Old Portsmouth, this Premier Inn has availability over the Victorious Festival weekend and for three nights at the hotel it will cost £715 for a Premier plus standard room for two people.Photo: Google
3. Premier Inn Port Solent, Cosham
Located in Compass Road, Cosham, this Premier Inn has availability over the Victorious Festival weekend and for three nights at the hotel it will cost £474 for a Premier plus standard room for two people.Photo: Google
4. Holiday Inn Express, Gunwharf Quays
Located in Gunwharf Quays, this Holiday Inn Express has availability over the Victorious Festival weekend and for three nights at the hotel and the price starts at £249.Photo: Google
