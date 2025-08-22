Victorious Festival 2025: Excited crowds enter the festival for a jam-packed day of music and entertainment

Excited crowds entered Victorious Festival this morning as weekend packed-full of music and entertainment began.

The doors to Victorious Festival opened on Friday, August 22, with Queens of the Stone Age and Madness set to headline this evening. Before then though, there is lots to be excited about with the likes of The Charlatans and Kaiser Chiefs also set to take the stage.

Early birds were able to watch the first act to step on the Common Stage with Brighton band HotWax getting the festival going.

Families also headed to the Kid’s Arena where there were activities galore to keep the little ones entertained.

Here are 11 pictures from a sunny opening morning at Victorious Festival:

Crowds gather for HotWax on the Common Stage

1. HotWax

Crowds gather for HotWax on the Common Stage | The News

The gates are open - festival goers enter the gates with beautiful sunshine overhead.

2. Victorious Festival Day 1

The gates are open - festival goers enter the gates with beautiful sunshine overhead. | Habibur Rahman

The Barrett family enjoy playing Dobble in the kid's arena

3. Victorious Festival day one

The Barrett family enjoy playing Dobble in the kid's arena | Habibur Rahman

Ottie Franklin and Vanessa Alfonso enjoy a smoothie from Poppy's Pineapple

4. Victorious Festival

Ottie Franklin and Vanessa Alfonso enjoy a smoothie from Poppy's Pineapple | Habibur Rahman

