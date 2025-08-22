The doors to Victorious Festival opened on Friday, August 22, with Queens of the Stone Age and Madness set to headline this evening. Before then though, there is lots to be excited about with the likes of The Charlatans and Kaiser Chiefs also set to take the stage.
Early birds were able to watch the first act to step on the Common Stage with Brighton band HotWax getting the festival going.
Families also headed to the Kid’s Arena where there were activities galore to keep the little ones entertained.
Here are 11 pictures from a sunny opening morning at Victorious Festival: