The sun is shining down on Southsea Common as festival goers flock to the Festival site today (Sunday, August 24) for the third and final day of this year’s Victorious Festival.
See our pictures highlights from today which we will be updating through the day!
1. Harvey Jay Dodgson
Fans watch Harvey Jay Dodgson at Victorious
Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Harvey Jay Dodgson
Crowds watch Portsmouth's Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
3. Harvey Jay Dodgson
Pictured: Portsmouth local Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
4. Harvey Jay Dodgson
ictured: Fans Enjoying performance of Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak