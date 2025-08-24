Victorious Festival 2025: Superb highlights from Sunday at the Southsea spectacular - in pictures

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 24th Aug 2025, 13:24 BST

Enthusiastic crowds have been packing into Victorious today for the final day of the three-day spectacular.

The sun is shining down on Southsea Common as festival goers flock to the Festival site today (Sunday, August 24) for the third and final day of this year’s Victorious Festival.

See our pictures highlights from today which we will be updating through the day!

Fans watch Harvey Jay Dodgson at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

1. Harvey Jay Dodgson

Fans watch Harvey Jay Dodgson at Victorious Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Crowds watch Portsmouth's Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

2. Harvey Jay Dodgson

Crowds watch Portsmouth's Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

Pictured: Portsmouth local Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

3. Harvey Jay Dodgson

Pictured: Portsmouth local Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

ictured: Fans Enjoying performance of Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak

4. Harvey Jay Dodgson

ictured: Fans Enjoying performance of Harvey Jay Dodgson Picture:Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak

