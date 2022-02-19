Video reveals the scale of damage to flats in Fratton wrecked by Storm Eunice
THE future of a block of flats, battered by Storm Eunice, is hanging in the balance amid fears the site could collapse.
Part of the property, in Fratton Road, Fratton, collapsed under the relentless power of yesterday’s storm, leaving a large chunk of the roof exposed.
The News understands that residents living inside the building – which also houses Agincourt Removals – have been evacuated and are staying at a nearby hotel.
Read More
However, they have not been allowed to enter the property amid fears it could collapse.
Today, Fratton Road has been closed, with an area in front of damaged property cordoned off in case any more debris topples down the street below.
It is just one of the buildings in the area to have been pulverised thanks to Storm Eunice, which saw gusts reaching in excess of 70mph.
The street closure has compiled travel woes for weekend shoppers with roads around the city centre grinding to a standstill following a crash at the Langstone Roundabout, just north of the Eastern Road.