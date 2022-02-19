Part of the property, in Fratton Road, Fratton, collapsed under the relentless power of yesterday’s storm, leaving a large chunk of the roof exposed.

The News understands that residents living inside the building – which also houses Agincourt Removals – have been evacuated and are staying at a nearby hotel.

Storm damage at Agincourt Removals, Fratton Road, Portsmouth. Pictured is general views of the building with the roof broken. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

However, they have not been allowed to enter the property amid fears it could collapse.

Today, Fratton Road has been closed, with an area in front of damaged property cordoned off in case any more debris topples down the street below.

It is just one of the buildings in the area to have been pulverised thanks to Storm Eunice, which saw gusts reaching in excess of 70mph.

The street closure has compiled travel woes for weekend shoppers with roads around the city centre grinding to a standstill following a crash at the Langstone Roundabout, just north of the Eastern Road.

Brickwork at the front of the property crumbled in the storm, leaving a large chunk of the roof exposed. . Picture: Sam Stephenson.

