Fire crews were battling the inferno in Grayshott Road, Southsea, amid sweltering conditions from around 3.30pm.

No one was understood to have been hurt but around eight houses were thought to have been evacuated as flames ripped across fences and a shed.

The destruction led to residents comforting each other as they watched on with horror.

Fire in Grayshott Road Southsea

Crews from Southsea, Cosham and Havant were called to the scene.

Using breathing apparatus they tackled the fire using hose reels and jets.

The video shows the flames being extinguished as smoke continues to pour out across the area.

Some of those nearby were checked for smoke inhalation, it is understood.

A Hampshire fire service spokesman said: ‘There's no mention of any casualties or evacuations at this stage.’

Today has seen temperatures rise to a high of 27C.