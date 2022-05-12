Visionary group behind We Shine Portsmouth and We Create markets 'excited' for future with appointment of new executives

Portsmouth Creates, which organised the successful We Shine Portsmouth event last year as well as the We Create markets, has welcomed Louise Wilders and Claire Looney – who have formerly worked in other major city groups – to the team.

The pair will be fulfilling the role of chief executive jointly, in a move the organisation hopes will ‘accelerate’ its work across the city, to support artistic development and creative growth.

We Shine Portsmouth 2021 Pretty rainbow art water feature in Victoria Park Picture: Alex Yorke

Chairman of Portsmouth Creates, Tim Rusby, said: ‘We are truly delighted to be able to welcome two such talented and well-respected professionals to the organisation, to help lead us in writing the next exciting chapter of Portsmouth Creates’ story and fulfilling its role as an independent catalyst for creative and cultural opportunities across our great city.

‘The success of recently delivered projects such as the We Create creative markets and the phenomenal, We Shine Festival in November 2021 has been due entirely to the hard work and selfless commitment of the amazing but tiny team here at Creates and our incredibly supportive partners.

‘With Claire and Louise now working with us, we hope to dramatically expand the range of collaborative projects that we can help enable, support and nurture for the communities of Portsmouth.’

Victorious Festival Director, James Ralls, added: ‘I am very pleased with the appointment of Louise Wilders and Claire Looney as joint CEO of Portsmouth Creates.

We Create Market indoor market in the old Sainsbury's. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

‘The Creates team have done an amazing job throughout the pandemic and these new appointments will help grow the good work started during the pandemic as well as develop in interesting new directions post pandemic.

‘Victorious Festival will be delighted to continue its investment in these capable hands and I very much look forward to seeing the positive impact the appointments will have on our creative and cultural sectors.’