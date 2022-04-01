Co-ordinators of the hugely successful We Shine Portsmouth celebration, that debuted in the city in November last year, are seeking creative ideas from the public to shape the 2022 iteration.

Last year visitors were dazzled by the three-day event that included colourful parades, light installations and 3D art projections.

It also featured an impressive light projection, titled The Ship of the Gods, which was displayed at St Mary’s Church in Fratton and created by Portsmouth artists Anna Heinrich and Leon Palmer, became the centrepiece for the show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billie Coe, operations and communications manager for Portsmouth Creates – which organised the We Shine event, said: ‘We're thrilled to be working towards bringing We Shine Portsmouth back this year.

‘We're in the process of applying for funding but as we're hoping to get even more talented artists and creatives from across the city involved we wanted to start the exciting search for creative champions.’

In a statement calling for people to come forward, the We Shine team added: ‘We want to showcase the city’s talents and are looking for creative champions to get involved and become part of this year’s festival by designing, creating and exhibiting their projects over the festival this November.

We Shine Portsmouth Pretty rainbow art water feature in Victoria Park Picture: Alex Yorke More about the artist here for the rainbow feature here: https://www.weshineportsmouth.co.uk/artists/benjamin-clegg-mandala-creative/

‘Community and public engagement is key to ensuring we create an inclusive, diverse and enriching experience and this needs to be factored into project ideas where possible.

‘If you would like to come by and chat ideas, we would love to hear from you.’

Those with ideas for We Shine 2022 have been asked to email Portsmouth Creates via email to arrange a time to meet.

Available times so far are the morning of April 9, all day on April 11 and the afternoon of April 14.

Fratton Big Locals (FBL) 7th annual community lantern parade from The Royal British Legion to St Marys Churc, Fratton, as a part of We Shine Portsmouth. Pictured is action from the event. Picture: Sam Stephenson

To arrange a time email [email protected]

Find out more about the project at weshineportsmouth.co.uk.

We Shine will once again be a free event, open to members of the public in November this year.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We Shine Portsmouth Part of the free event in Victoria Park that is on until 20tth November 5-9pm. Picture: Alex Yorke