Vivid apologises for Gosport family's hell house and insists the health and safety of customers is its 'top priority'

The shocking state of the home in Gosport, which led to the family living in it receiving £8,500 in compensation from Vivid.

Vivid Housing Limited has apologised for the situation faced by the family of four in Cobden Street, who faced years of hell and had repeatedly called on Vivid to sort out the property’s catalogue of woes.

The home, maintained by Vivid, had mould in bedrooms, the landing, kitchen and bathroom, leaking pipes and a mouse infestation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman for Vivid said: ‘Everyone should have a safe and secure home that is comfortable to live in, and the health and safety of our customers is our top priority.

‘We’re aware of the situation with our customer in Gosport and it’s always our aim to resolve repairs as quickly as possible. We realise the impact conditions like this can have.

‘We worked with our customer to investigate and assess the repairs needed to their home so we could devise a plan to improve the condition.

‘Sometimes repairs can take longer and need multiple visits, but we will always resolve them with the wellbeing of our customers at the heart of this.’

The company added it was continuing to invest in its properties.

‘Over the last year we’ve invested £60m in our homes to make sure they are in a good condition to live in,’ the spokeswoman said. ‘We’ve also set up a dedicated team of specialists who work with our customers and repairs team to make sure we identify the root cause quickly and work with our customer to get to a resolution.’