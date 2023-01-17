Slimming World: Two women have lost weight after joining group and they are now becoming consultants
WEIGHTLOSS has pushed two women in the right direction as they have become consultants.
Natalie Briggs and Sharon Logan have both been on a weightloss journey with their local Slimming World groups and say they have been astonished at the results.
Natalie, 36, joined the Paulsgrove Slimming World in 2018 and said she enjoyed the flexibility within the food plan and diet that she started to follow.
Since joining, the 36-year-old has lost a total of six and a half stone, and she is continuing her weightloss journey whilst also taking on the role of a consultant.
Natalie said: ‘When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get back to doing what I truly love and helping members feel as good as I felt after my weight loss.
‘When I first joined my group, I just could not believe how generous this plan was, the fact that I could continue to feed my family all of the meals we love like spaghetti bolognese, burgers, Sunday roasts and a good old Friday night curry. It was mind blowing and this was with only making a few changes.’
The pair will both be taking on their new role as consultants and will be relaunching their groups. Natalie will be relaunching her Cosham group and Sharon will do the same for her Emsworth group.
Sharon joined Slimming World in 2012, and within the space of a year lost 5st. Her weightloss adventure has been one that has taken multiple twists and turns and after putting some weight back on, she is now back on track to continue to her goal.
She said: ‘Support is also a key factor in weight loss. It really is the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. I couldn’t have lost the weight I have without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my own consultant and group. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.’