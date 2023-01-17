Natalie, 36, joined the Paulsgrove Slimming World in 2018 and said she enjoyed the flexibility within the food plan and diet that she started to follow.

Natalie Briggs (left) and Sharon Logan (right) have both lost weight with Slimming World and they are now becomming consultants to help others.

Natalie said: ‘When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get back to doing what I truly love and helping members feel as good as I felt after my weight loss.

‘When I first joined my group, I just could not believe how generous this plan was, the fact that I could continue to feed my family all of the meals we love like spaghetti bolognese, burgers, Sunday roasts and a good old Friday night curry. It was mind blowing and this was with only making a few changes.’

Sharon joined Slimming World in 2012, and within the space of a year lost 5st. Her weightloss adventure has been one that has taken multiple twists and turns and after putting some weight back on, she is now back on track to continue to her goal.