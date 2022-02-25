Exceptional St John Ambulance volunteer from Portsmouth 'honoured' by Point of Light award from prime minister

Hardworking Amy Hughes, who lives in Southsea, has been named as today’s (Feb 25) Point of Light, which recognises volunteers across the country who make a difference within their community.

University of Portsmouth student Amy, 21, first signed up with St John Ambulance in her first year of studies and was quickly working on the frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amy Hughes, a student at the University of Portsmouth and St John Ambulance volunteer, has been awarded a prestigious Points of Light award by the Prime Minister in recognition for her outstanding contribution to the health and first aid charity. . Ms Hughes is pictured in Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190821-10)

She cared for patients at the NHS London Nightingale Hospital for more than a month before volunteering in accident and emergency departments where she regularly did 12-hour shifts. She also qualified as a volunteer vaccinator and gave hundreds of jabs.

Amy, who originally comes from Abergavenny in South Wales, last year qualified as ambulance crew and is now volunteering on ambulances responding to 999 calls across the south of England from London to Bristol.

She said: ‘I am really honoured that the Prime Minister has written to me personally to thank me for my work as a volunteer. The last two years have been tough at times, and I have experienced unforgettable things like holding someone’s hand as they unexpectedly passed away in A&E, but it has also been a really rewarding experience which I have loved.

‘I have really grown as a person volunteering for St John. Each day I learn something new that I can use in everyday life, not just about first aid, but also how to communicate with people and deal with pressure. I have also made some amazing friends through my volunteering and have created long-lasting memories with them.’

Amy Hughes has been awarded a Points of Light award. Picture: St John Ambulance

Although Amy is in her final year as a photography student at the city’s university, she plans to study a masters degree in paramedic science to make it her full time job.

Jon Knight, director of youth and volunteer development at St John Ambulance, added: ‘Amy is a shining example of the excellent service St John student volunteers have given to communities throughout the pandemic.

‘I’m so proud of her for all she’s achieved, and grateful for the hundreds of student volunteers like her around the country.’

Recruitment at St John is open now and details can be found at sja.org.uk/get-involved/volunteer-opportunities.

