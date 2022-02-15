The blaze is happening in King John Road in Kingsclere.

Residents are being advised to ‘avoid the area’.

Fire crews from Kingsclere, Basingstoke, Tadley, Fleet and even Berkshire are at the scene in King John Road.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue’s official account tweeted about the first just before noon.

The post said: ‘We currently have crews from @Kingsclere_09, @Basingstoke_01, @Tadley12, @fleet04 and @RBFRSofficial on the scene of a property fire on King John Road in #Kingsclere.

‘Please avoid the area to allow access for emergency services vehicles.’

Updates to follow.

