Warnings to keep safe as temperatures set to soar once again this week

The Met Office has issued an Amber extreme heat warning as temperatures are predicted to peak at 35C over the weekend.

The Met has issued a level three heatwave alert for the south east region - meaning there is a 90 per cent chance of heatwave conditions up to 6pm on Saturday, August 13 across Hampshire.

Beach revellers gather at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth.

The hot weather is expected to peak between Thursday and Sunday.

Hampshire County Council’s public health boss, councillor Liz Fairhurst, said: ‘It’s getting hotter again this week with temperatures predicted to reach the mid-thirties over several days in some parts of the county.

‘These periods of extremely high heat that we are experiencing this summer will have most impact on the more vulnerable people in our communities.

‘It is important we look after ourselves as well as loved ones and anyone who might be at risk, such as the elderly, those with underlying health conditions or the very young.’

Babies, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are considered to be the most at risk from the hot weather.

Staying out of the sun between 11am and 3pm has been heavily advised – if you have to go out in the heat, walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat and light scarf.

Meanwhile the AA is warning drivers to take extra care on ‘searing Saturday’ as the heatwave hits its peak.

The AA is advising drivers to bring plenty of water, check their tyres before setting off, as if tyres are already damaged or they're at the wrong pressure high road surface temperatures will increase the risk of a blowout.

Sean Sidley, AA Patrol of the Year said: ‘Having your car breakdown would be torturous in the heatwave this week, so drivers should take steps to prepare their car before they set off.’

