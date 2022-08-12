Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first time that Red river hoglets have been born at the wildlife park.

The twins, who are yet to be named, were born to mother Lisla and father Kermit.

Twin baby Red River Hoglets have been born at Marwell Zoo. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Goodwin, animal collection manager for hoofstock and carnivores, said: ‘Red river hogs are a species not held at Marwell before.

‘It was great to bring these inquisitive animals in to diversify our collection, and, as a bonus they have gone and produced these piglets which is a great bonus for Marwell and the species.’

The pair of baby swine are already exploring their enclosure between naps – up on their feet a few hours after being born.

Four months after being born, the hoglets will be weaned onto solid food.

Red River Hoglet at Marwell Zoo. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Red river hoglets have more vivid markings than their adult counterparts.

In the wild, the rows of pale yellow spots would help them camouflage in long grass to avoid being seen by predators, which include leopards, lions, spotted hyena and pythons.

Gestation, the process of developing inside the womb between birth and conception, lasts four months.

The species are native to the West and Central African rainforest.

These pigs are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list, as being of least concern, but populations are declining in the wild.