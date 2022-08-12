WATCH: Footage of twin baby Red river hoglets exploring habitat as Marwell Zoo celebrates births

CELEBRATIONS are abound at Marwell Zoo as employees are celebrating the birth of two piglets.

By Freddie Webb
Friday, 12th August 2022, 10:18 am

It is the first time that Red river hoglets have been born at the wildlife park.

The twins, who are yet to be named, were born to mother Lisla and father Kermit.

Read More

Read More
Employees celebrate as four pairs of Humboldt penguins hatch chicks at Marwell Z...
Twin baby Red River Hoglets have been born at Marwell Zoo. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Most Popular

Ian Goodwin, animal collection manager for hoofstock and carnivores, said: ‘Red river hogs are a species not held at Marwell before.

‘It was great to bring these inquisitive animals in to diversify our collection, and, as a bonus they have gone and produced these piglets which is a great bonus for Marwell and the species.’

The pair of baby swine are already exploring their enclosure between naps – up on their feet a few hours after being born.

Four months after being born, the hoglets will be weaned onto solid food.

Red River Hoglet at Marwell Zoo. Picture: Marwell Zoo.

Red river hoglets have more vivid markings than their adult counterparts.

In the wild, the rows of pale yellow spots would help them camouflage in long grass to avoid being seen by predators, which include leopards, lions, spotted hyena and pythons.

SEE ALSO: Marwell Zoo, Hampshire, announces birth of 'gorgeous' new baby Grevy's zebra

Gestation, the process of developing inside the womb between birth and conception, lasts four months.

The species are native to the West and Central African rainforest.

These pigs are on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list, as being of least concern, but populations are declining in the wild.

Fully grown adults weigh anywhere between 45 and 115kg, meaning they are the smallest of all the African wild pigs.