WATCH: Go behind the scenes ahead of Portsmouth Comic Con at weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It is one of the largest family-friendly comic cons of its kind, presenting the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment in a fully immersive and fun day out for all. Visitors can explore the biggest franchises around through interactive experiences, displays, exhibitions, workshops and fascinating panels and discussions
The event attracts lots of families as well as comic book, fantasy and sci-fi fans with many people dressing up to enjoy the day.
See the behind the scenes video above of the set up for the big weekend.
For more details on what to expect and how to get tickets then click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.