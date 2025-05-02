WATCH: Go behind the scenes ahead of Portsmouth Comic Con at weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The popular Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics, returns to Portsmouth Guildhall for another spectacular comic extravaganza on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May ‘the fourth be with you’ 4.

Portsmouth Comic Con 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall (Picture: Vernon Nash) | Vernon Nash Photography

It is one of the largest family-friendly comic cons of its kind, presenting the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment in a fully immersive and fun day out for all. Visitors can explore the biggest franchises around through interactive experiences, displays, exhibitions, workshops and fascinating panels and discussions

The event attracts lots of families as well as comic book, fantasy and sci-fi fans with many people dressing up to enjoy the day.

