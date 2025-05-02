WATCH: Go behind the scenes ahead of Portsmouth Comic Con at weekend

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 18:38 BST
The popular Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics, returns to Portsmouth Guildhall for another spectacular comic extravaganza on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May ‘the fourth be with you’ 4.

Portsmouth Comic Con 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall (Picture: Vernon Nash) Portsmouth Comic Con 2023 at Portsmouth Guildhall (Picture: Vernon Nash)
It is one of the largest family-friendly comic cons of its kind, presenting the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment in a fully immersive and fun day out for all. Visitors can explore the biggest franchises around through interactive experiences, displays, exhibitions, workshops and fascinating panels and discussions

The event attracts lots of families as well as comic book, fantasy and sci-fi fans with many people dressing up to enjoy the day.

See the behind the scenes video above of the set up for the big weekend.

For more details on what to expect and how to get tickets then click here.

