The countdown is on for when cosplay and fantastic fun will be found in Portsmouth as the brilliant Portsmouth Comic Con makes a return.

The popular Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics returns to Portsmouth Guildhall for another spectacular comic extravaganza on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May ‘the fourth be with you’ 4.

It is one of the largest family-friendly comic cons of its kind, presenting the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment in a fully immersive and fun day out for all. Visitors can explore the biggest franchises around through interactive experiences, displays, exhibitions, workshops and fascinating panels and discussions

The event attracts lots of families as well as comic book, fantasy and sci-fi fans with many people dressing up to enjoy the day.

Here’s your guide for all you need to know for Comic Con 2025:

What is at Comic Com this year?

Biker Scouts from The Star Wars Experience

As always the event will feature interactive scenes, stalls and talks to create lots of fun for all the family.

This year’s highlights include

The Star Trek Zone – also a first for this year’s Con – features USS Riker’s Beard, one of the most active Star Trek fan groups in the UK today, who will be in attendance with a full replica of the bridge of the Starship Enterprise D in the Star Trek Zone. They’ll be inviting Trekkies and Trekkers to take the helm and have their photo taken aboard the iconic set.

– also a first for this year’s Con – features USS Riker’s Beard, one of the most active Star Trek fan groups in the UK today, who will be in attendance with a full replica of the bridge of the Starship Enterprise D in the Star Trek Zone. They’ll be inviting Trekkies and Trekkers to take the helm and have their photo taken aboard the iconic set. Ghostbusters ’ fans can join Southend-On-Sea and Ghostbusters and Portsmouth Ghostbusters for an immersive experience that includes a full-size replica Ecto-1and a host of props and characters from the film franchise, allowing them to relive the 80s cultural phenomenon and the antics of New York’s eccentric ghost catchers. Portsmouth Ghostbusters will also be attempting to gather as many ‘Busters’ as possible at one event so bring your best ghost-busting outfit with you on Saturday!

’ fans can join Southend-On-Sea and Ghostbusters and Portsmouth Ghostbusters for an immersive experience that includes a full-size replica Ecto-1and a host of props and characters from the film franchise, allowing them to relive the 80s cultural phenomenon and the antics of New York’s eccentric ghost catchers. Portsmouth Ghostbusters will also be attempting to gather as many ‘Busters’ as possible at one event so bring your best ghost-busting outfit with you on Saturday! The Con will celebrate all things Stars Wars throughout the weekend but especially on Sunday (AKA Star Wars Day AKA “May the fourth be with you”). Joker Squad is returning with their immersive Star Wars Experience: expect the usual incredible characters and photo ops, including Land Speeders and across-universe droids, plus a new stage experience including a Star Wars cantina and games of Sabacc!

throughout the weekend but especially on Sunday (AKA Star Wars Day AKA “May the fourth be with you”). Joker Squad is returning with their immersive Star Wars Experience: expect the usual incredible characters and photo ops, including Land Speeders and across-universe droids, plus a new stage experience including a Star Wars cantina and games of Sabacc! Artists Alley will be bursting at the seams with best writers and illustrators in the industry: Ramzee, Neill Cameron, Sophie Cowdrey, Shaky Kane, Ant Williams, Peter Hogan, Frazer Irving, Andy Fanton, Cian Tormey, Patrick Goddard, Marc Laming, Jordan Thomas and Marco Failla. It’s a great opportunity to meet the artists, see (or buy) their work and hear from them during the panels and workshops that take a deeper dive into what it takes to be an artist or creator in this industry.

will be bursting at the seams with best writers and illustrators in the industry: Ramzee, Neill Cameron, Sophie Cowdrey, Shaky Kane, Ant Williams, Peter Hogan, Frazer Irving, Andy Fanton, Cian Tormey, Patrick Goddard, Marc Laming, Jordan Thomas and Marco Failla. It’s a great opportunity to meet the artists, see (or buy) their work and hear from them during the panels and workshops that take a deeper dive into what it takes to be an artist or creator in this industry. Alongside the above, Pigeon Books – a local independent bookshop which recently closed its physical shop – is appearing with a new pop-up shop and bringing along some of its favourite authors, who you can meet in Artists Alley.

– a local independent bookshop which recently closed its physical shop – is appearing with a new pop-up shop and bringing along some of its favourite authors, who you can meet in Artists Alley. There will also be live music courtesy of The Ogretones , a Shrek tribute band who have recently played a successful show in the Guildhall’s Studio space. Find them performing throughout the weekend on the main stage.

, a Shrek tribute band who have recently played a successful show in the Guildhall’s Studio space. Find them performing throughout the weekend on the main stage. The will also be a number of celebrity talks over the course of the weekend and meet and greet opportunities.

Who are the celebrity guests this year?

Celebrity guests include Chris Barrie and Norman Lovett of Red Dwarf fame; Guy Henry, whose many roles include Pius Thicknesse in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1 and Part 2), and Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One; and film and TV puppeteer Brian Herring who has performed as multiple characters in Doctor Who and was the principal performer of BB-8 in Star Wars.

Over the course of the weekend there will also be panel talks with these and other special guests.

Do you have to dress up?

Comic Con characters. Picture: Keith Woodland (110521-95)

The short answer is, no. Many do and have the opportunity to participate in Cosplay parades but you will not be alone if you decide not to!

Can you still get tickets?

Yes, entry is staggered across the weekend with two entry times (10am or midday) with tickets will available for both days as well as weekend tickets although the 10am slot on Sunday has sold out. For details and tickets visit the ticket page on the Comic Con website.

How to get there and what do I need to bring?

The city centre is well services by buses and the event is close to the Portsmouth and Southsea Railway Station, with the park and ride bus stopping off at nearby Victoria Park. The nearest carparks are in The Podium Car Park, Isambard Brunel Multi-Storey Car Park and in the city centre.

There will also be plenty of food and drink stalls. To find out more visit www.portsmouthcomiccon.com