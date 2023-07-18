News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: Lost tortoise seen wandering "quite fast" around Portsmouth leaving residents bemused

Bemused residents have spotted a tortoise roaming the streets of Portsmouth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST

The reptile was seen on the loose in Highgrove Road, Baffins, earlier today. Video footage and pictures of the creature have been circulating on social media in hopes of it being reunited with its owner.

Marcin Jedrysiak, of Baffins, discovered the hard-shelled reptile appearing from underneath a car at roughly 1pm. He told The News: “We went for a walk with the dog and on the way back, it started barking at something.

A lost tortoise was seen wandering around Highgrove Road on the afternoon of July 18. He has been recovered and is safely in Marcin Jedrysiak's garden. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak.A lost tortoise was seen wandering around Highgrove Road on the afternoon of July 18. He has been recovered and is safely in Marcin Jedrysiak's garden. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak.
"We looked around and then just saw the tortoise coming out from under the car. I started chasing him because he was close to the street and didn’t want a car to run over him.

“He was walking quite fast.” Mr Jedrysiak added that the animal was fit and healthy and had probably ran away from someone’s house. He has been in contact with the owner, with the pet currently safe and sound at the drone-enthusiast’s home.

The tortoise has been videoed travelling along the pavement and even venturing into the road. Thankfully, the tortoise has been brought to safety.

“We have found the owner but they have not collected him yet,” Mr Jedrysiak added. “He’s just walking around our garden at the moment.

"I’ve also been in touch with a lady from the tortoise rescue centre. I may have to drop him off at the rescue centre soon if he is not collected.

"We haven’t got facilities at our home to keep the tortoise overnight”.

