WATCH: Michael Eisner reflects on Pompey men's and women's title winning season
Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company has owned Portsmouth FC for seven years. It is seven years that has seen Portsmouth come close to gaining promotion to the Championship but always falling short. That is until now with John Mousinho’s team lifting the League One trophy on Southsea Common in front of thousands of fans.
Portsmouth women’s team were brought into the ownership of Tornante this season with Jay Sadler’s side storming their way to the FA Women's National League South title.
The News caught up with Michael Eisner as he reflected on an incredible year for both teams.
Watch the video embedded in this article for the full interview with Michael Eisner.
