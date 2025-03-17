WATCH: Police shut down road after man's body discovered

A large presence of emergency crews were in Southsea after a man’s body was discovered on Saturday evening.

Paramedics checked the man while police officers closed down the road as they investigated. | Stu Vaizey

Police, ambulance and fire crews were seen in Woodpath, Southsea, just after 8pm on Saturday, March 15.

The man's body was found at an address with police later telling The News the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said on Sunday: “We were called around 8.15pm (on March 15), after the body of a man was found in Woodpath, Southsea. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Police cars blocked off the entrance to the road from Elm Grove while ambulance services checked the man and officers conducted enquiries.

