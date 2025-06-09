Watch the spectacular colourful parade which kick-started Portsmouth Pride

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:52 BST

A colourful and spectacular parade kick-started proceedings at the huge Portsmouth Pride event this weekend.

Hundreds took part in the parade on Saturday (June 7) featuring floats, music from Batala and a huge rainbow flag which was carried from Canoe Lake to Southsea Common where a fantastic free day of entertainment and fun was also held.

Watch the video embedded in this story by Solace Chivers to see some of the highlights.

To view pictures from event see our gallery here.

