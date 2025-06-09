Watch the spectacular colourful parade which kick-started Portsmouth Pride
A colourful and spectacular parade kick-started proceedings at the huge Portsmouth Pride event this weekend.
Hundreds took part in the parade on Saturday (June 7) featuring floats, music from Batala and a huge rainbow flag which was carried from Canoe Lake to Southsea Common where a fantastic free day of entertainment and fun was also held.
Watch the video embedded in this story by Solace Chivers to see some of the highlights.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.