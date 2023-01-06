The 26-year-old now has a team of nine at her salon in Mill Road, and one of her staff members, who had completed a course in acrylic nails wanted Lauren’s help. Lauren spent all day with her going over the treatment, and her employee suggested she should look into becoming a teacher – and that is exactly what she did.

Lauren-Ann Lee is set to open her own beauty training academy in Petersfield.

She said: ‘One of my girls who works at the salon did her acrylic course and wanted a refresher and asked if I could give her some guidance, so I did and we spent the day going over it, and she said I should become a teacher and since I did her 1-2-1, I wanted to teach nails and beauty.

‘It just got so busy and we were full a month in advance and we ended up doing two courses on the same day and the salon was manic and it wasn’t practical so we needed somewhere bigger.’

After multiple viewings of properties, Lauren found her dream location to start up her latest beauty venture in Petersfield, in the form of a ‘picturesque’ barn conversion.

The site, which is formed of four components for businesses has welcomed Lauren and she officially got the keys on December 28, but there is no holding her back as she has plunged herself into decorating her property.

She said: ‘It is so cute and picturesque, it is in the middle of nowhere. We got the keys yesterday which is very exciting so we are decorating at the moment. I like to push my luck, so we will have about a week to do it all up.

‘I am so excited, it is such a big step and I am just really excited for it.’

