The youngster wanted to speak to the residents because he was studying the Titanic at the time and thought they could help improve his understanding of the topic – but he then decided that he wanted to continue visiting the residents to read to them.

After his first few sessions, his dad, Ian, posted a photo of his son outside the care home to Twitter and he tagged the author of the book in the Tweet, which consequently went viral online.

Oliver, 7, won a spot on the Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway plane where he jetted off to Florida.

As a result of the post, the family was approached by an ITV producer who wanted them to nominate Oliver for an award on the Saturday night programme and a discussion was set up earlier this year.

Ian said: ‘It was only when we started watching the programme that we thought the prize could be the holiday – We had a Zoom call at the end of January and didn’t hear anything back until the end of March – they said they were saving him for later in the show.

‘We spoke to a producer and he said that we would be on the show and that we would need passports, which we didn’t have so we had to get emergency passports and go to Wales to get them.

‘Television goes really slowly then really quickly and it’s very surreal.’

The family surprised Oliver and they had members of the ITV team set up cameras in their home to capture the moment that Oliver was told he had won a trip to Florida because of his selflessness.

Ian said: ‘It was amazing, we had spending money as well so we didn’t have to worry about that, my two-year-old went up to a stand and wanted a toy and he could have it – it made a big difference.

‘It was so surreal – it felt like being a celebrity for a week, it was very weird. We walked into Mo’s Tavern from The Simpsons and we were stood speaking to Fleur East, it was just amazing. For his first holiday, I don’t think we could top it.’

Oliver has continued his reading sessions at the care home and he has also started helping at a toddler play group session.

Sandy Atkins, general manager at Wellington Vale, said: ‘Everyone at Wellington Vale is so proud of Oliver - he absolutely deserves this recognition and fantastic trip to Florida with his family. His dedication, care and compassion towards our residents is very humbling.