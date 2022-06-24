Wellington Vale care home in Waterlooville scores top marks in national care home review website

Wellington Vale Care Home has received a top rating on a national reviews website.

Wellington Vale at Darnel Road has received the ultimate rating from residents, their families and friends, scoring 10 out of 10 on carehome.co.uk, a reviews website for care homes known as ‘the Trip Advisor of the care home sector’.

The website collates its scores from a range of criteria including care and support, residents being treated with dignity, staff, facilities, activities and value for money.

More than 17,000 reviews of care homes are published on the website, with less than 1 per cent of the care homes scoring this rating.

Commenting on the achievement, Gaynor Rhead, general manager at Wellington Vale, said: ‘Receiving top marks on this site and receiving such incredible reviews from residents, their family and friends is a huge testament to the hard work, dedication and care provided by the whole team at Wellington Vale.

‘It means a lot to us all that people took the time to thank us and recommend us to others who are thinking about moving a loved one into a care home. We always try to go the extra mile and we are so pleased that this has been recognised.’

Wellington Vale also received a number of outstanding reviews, including from Janine W, the daughter of a resident.

She said: ‘Having to put mum into residential care was undoubtedly the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make, but from the very first day that the home admissions advisor showed me around, I knew it was the right place.