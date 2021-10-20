The 1st Waterlooville Boys’ Brigade has restarted after being closed during the lockdowns.

Aiming to provide opportunities to learn and grow in a safe, fun, and caring environment, the Boys’ Brigade enables boys and young men to develop skills, build confidence, make friends, work towards awards, and make a difference in their local community.

While BB groups may not have been able to meet face-to-face during periods of lockdown over the last 18 months, activities for children and young people continued through the launch of an alternative online programme called #BBatHome and with groups running virtual activities.

Chris Ware, captain at 1st Waterlooville, said: ‘After such a challenging period for everyone, it really is great to be back.

‘We have missed our members and looked forward to welcoming them back to their BB family.

‘Thankfully it is like they have never been away, and their enthusiasm is infectious.

‘Now it’s time to get back to spending time with friends, having fun, learning and having an adventure together.’

The group, which meets at Waterlooville Baptist Church, offers activities for boys aged five to 18 across four sections.

Waterlooville’s ‘Anchors’ group is for five to eight years olds, the ‘Juniors’ for eight to 11 year olds, ‘Company’ is for 11 to 14 year olds, and 14 to 18 year olds can join the ‘Seniors’.

The youth organisation’s work is based on a vision of children and young people living life to the full.

Jonathan Eales, Boys’ Brigade’s chief executive, said: ‘The Boys’ Brigade is an important part of communities across the country.

‘In the most difficult circumstances, we’ve tried to keep the BB open – we’ve adapted and most importantly we continued to provide children and young people with opportunities to learn, grow and discover.

‘The social contact, interaction and friendships which have always been so important in the BB, are things that we have probably all developed a new appreciation of how important they are in our lives.

‘It’s fantastic to see our groups now restarting their activities again.’

