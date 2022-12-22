Waterlooville care provider offers staff pay rises to keep up with inflation rates
A WATERLOOVILLE care company is upping its pay to beat inflation amid the cost of living crisis.
Cornerstone Healthcare is offering staff pay rises for the fourth year running. Over the last four years, Cornerstone Healthcare front line workers have seen a 40 per cent pay rise.
Cornerstone CEO, Johann van Zyl, said: ‘We are seeing how the current labour dispute between the NHS and their nurses is affecting people on all levels of society. As a care provider we have a tremendous responsibility to our residents and their families. We cannot afford that those people responsible for their well-being are underpaid and living in poverty. Nurses and healthcare assistants are playing a pivotal role in the country’s heath care system and it will be fatal for a business like ours to lose them.’
The most recent rise will see healthcare assistants earn a minimum of £11.90 per hour with nurses’ hourly rate starting from £23.25. The nurse increase is in addition to the care providers ‘Golden Career’ bonus scheme which sees their nurses able to earn an annual, uncapped performance bonus.
The company, which cares for people with challenging behavioural needs including complex neurological and mental health needs, employs more than 350 members of staff across three sites, which include South Africa Lodge and Kitnocks House in Hampshire and Marula Lodge in Surrey.
Mr van Zyl added: ‘The staffing crisis in healthcare shall continue to deepen and the unprecedented strike action our NHS colleagues were forced take to receive a fair pay reward will happen again and again. Our staff cannot function on ‘passion for the job’ any more.’