Cornerstone CEO, Johann van Zyl, said: ‘We are seeing how the current labour dispute between the NHS and their nurses is affecting people on all levels of society. As a care provider we have a tremendous responsibility to our residents and their families. We cannot afford that those people responsible for their well-being are underpaid and living in poverty. Nurses and healthcare assistants are playing a pivotal role in the country’s heath care system and it will be fatal for a business like ours to lose them.’

The most recent rise will see healthcare assistants earn a minimum of £11.90 per hour with nurses’ hourly rate starting from £23.25. The nurse increase is in addition to the care providers ‘Golden Career’ bonus scheme which sees their nurses able to earn an annual, uncapped performance bonus.

Staff at South Africa Lodge in Waterlooville run by Cornerstone Healthcare Group

The company, which cares for people with challenging behavioural needs including complex neurological and mental health needs, employs more than 350 members of staff across three sites, which include South Africa Lodge and Kitnocks House in Hampshire and Marula Lodge in Surrey.

