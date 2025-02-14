A gazebo will be set up in the town centre on Saturday, February 15 between 9am and 3pm, with the new designs on show for everyone to see. They were first unveiled at a public meeting on January 8 where updates where provided on the Waterlooville Masterplan.

Since then the five differing designs have been viewable on the Havant Borough Council website with residents getting the chance to vote for their favourite.

Havant Borough Council posted on social media: “ We are currently engaging on improving Waterlooville Town Centre and we want to hear from you. Officers in the Regeneration team will be in the town centre tomorrow to showcase the proposed designs to improve the public space in the town centre and to answer your questions.

“They will be in the Havant Borough Council gazebo by the bandstand (opposite Costa Coffee) and look forward to seeing you there.”

The five designs, which all differ but have the common theme of making the town centre greener and more welcoming, are available to see below. They can also be found on the council website where you will be able to vote for your favourite design. The voting will close on Friday, February 28.

1 . Waterlooville public realm improvement options Progress has been made in Wellington Way and now the Waterlooville Masterplan team have produced five options for the high street. | Joe Williams Photo Sales

2 . Option one Option one has linear planters at ground level with a tram line running through the middle as a nod to the history of Waterlooville. Across from the entrance of Wellington Way in the town's centre there will be a communal courtyard social space. | Havant Borough Council Photo Sales

3 . Option two Option two has raised bed planters with integrated seating littered through the centre. The planters will be filled with trees and shrubs. Across from Wellington Way in the centre will be a social space. | Havant Borough Council Photo Sales