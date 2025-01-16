The five designs for the main strip of Waterlooville Town Centre were on display at a Masterplan update meeting on Wednesday, January 8. The public now have a chance to look over the different options and vote for their favourite design on the Havant Borough Council’s website by Friday, February 28.

The meeting was also a chance for the Masterplan team to update residents and local businesses on the progress that has been made since they displayed their plans in March 2024.

So far, the biggest changes have been seen in Wellington Way, where work continues on refitting commercial units and building residential flats on the first floor. The council’s vacant shop scheme has seen a number businesses open in the past few months including Barbers Beauty Paws, Mini Town Role Play Cafe, and Balance Wellness Club, with more set to follow.

Vintage Trainers also became the first inhabitants of the pop-up shop as the council looks to increase footfall into the centre. With this aim in mind, two events have been announced for 2025.

The Waterlooville Car Show will take place on Saturday, May 24 and the Waterlooville Music and Arts Festival has been pencilled in for August.

Councillor Antonia Harrison, assistant cabinet lead for Thriving Waterlooville, has been pleased with the progress so far. She said “Since the launch of the Masterplan consultation at the beginning of 2024 we have worked closely with residents, businesses and shoppers to make the town centre a place where people want to visit, shop and eat.

“By launching our vacant shop, and pop-up shop schemes we have been able to kick-start this initiative and welcome a different offer to the town centre. We will continue to consult, listen and act on ideas that come forward, keeping the history of the town centre, whilst ensuring it is fit for the future.”

Residents now have a chance to vote for how they want the high street to be designed. The five options all have different elements but have the common theme of a greener and welcoming space. Further details on the designs as well as the chance to vote for them can be found on the council’s website.

The next community meeting is set to take place in six months time once there is a substantive update to provide.

Here are the five designs for Waterlooville Town Centre:

