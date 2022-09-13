Radio station Wave 105’s charity arm Cash for Kids is currently helping Doris Bufton – known as Dinky Doris from Locks Heath.

A Cash for Kids grant has funded a specialised support seat, an ipad holder which can be attached to Doris's wheelchair, a safe bed which can be used when she is transported to hospital and a musical bead curtain.

The auction is taking place on September 29 and has previously raised money for local grants that were given to Queen Alexandra and Southampton Hospital to provide gaming carts for older children last year.

Some of the items auctioned off last year included a Chelsea flag signed by Mason Mount, a VIP Brewery Day at The Powder Monkey Brewery in Gosport with rugby legend and Steve Thompson, boat trips in the Solent.

Sam Tanner, charity manager at Wave 105 Cash for Kids said: ‘Our Charity Auction is one of our biggest fundraisers and money raised will help local children in 2023. We have helped over 100,000 children via our local grants this year so we can’t thank our supporters enough. Everyone has been so generous and it’s great how the community has pulled together to help those in need.’

Last year’s charity auction raised enough money to help 110,000 children across the south, and over 40 local good causes have benefited.

Wave 105 Cash for Kids is hosting a charity auction event