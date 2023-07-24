News you can trust since 1877
Wedding Venues: Here are 9 picture perfect wedding venues in Portsmouth and Hampshire where couples can tie the knot

Here are 9 wedding venues in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas where doting couples can tie the knot.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Feb 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST

If you are on the hunt for the perfect place to get married to your loved one, then look no further because Portsmouth has a long list of beautiful venues. From a historic wedding seeped in tradition to a sky-high ceremony with stunning views, there is something for everybody in and around the city.

Here are 9 venues that couples can get married in.

Wedding

This beautiful listed Georgian mansion is a popular wedding spot. Equipped with a grand exterior, this venue will offer nothing less than a picture perfect day.

Portsmouth Guildhall is a famous and traditional spot in the city and it is known for its carefully crafted design. It is host to a number of important days including all of the University graduations and it also offers wedding packages.

The Spinnaker Tower, which has featured on Four Weddings, is a brilliant and quirky wedding venue which offers guests the opportunity to look out at spectacular panoramic views of the city.

